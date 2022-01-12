$0.48 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 672,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

