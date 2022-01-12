$0.67 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

