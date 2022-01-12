$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 117.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

