$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

MET stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 2,712,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

