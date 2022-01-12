10,000 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock worth $2,344,713 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

