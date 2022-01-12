$109.88 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,098.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

