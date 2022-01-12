12,273 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

