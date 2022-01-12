125,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $227,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000.

NASDAQ:CIIGU remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

