$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $14.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.61 billion and the lowest is $12.54 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.92 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.60 billion to $55.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NYSE COP traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

