$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,875. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.