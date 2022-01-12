$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,875. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

