$155.88 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce $155.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.24 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,332 shares of company stock worth $1,488,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.