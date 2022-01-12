$17.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,979. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.