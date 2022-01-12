17,200 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 41.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of PLXP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. PLx Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

