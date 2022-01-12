28,652 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 61.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

PACK opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -434.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

