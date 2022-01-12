300 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
