300 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

