3,058 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIBB opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

