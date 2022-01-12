3,456 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

