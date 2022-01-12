$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $35.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.91. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

