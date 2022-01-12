3,504 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

