3,514 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,535. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

