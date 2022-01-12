36,840 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,840 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $53,842,000 after acquiring an additional 415,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

