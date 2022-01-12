3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 103,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 209,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

3DX Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

