3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.86. 36,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,813. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.