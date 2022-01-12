$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 145,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,248. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

