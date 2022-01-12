4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.55

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.35 ($0.62), with a volume of 2493920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.21. The company has a market cap of £81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

