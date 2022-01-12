$5.92 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post sales of $5.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BLNK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 31,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

