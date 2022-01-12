$507.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $507.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.05 million and the lowest is $501.35 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

