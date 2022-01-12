55I LLC Acquires 3,244 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $88.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

