55I LLC Acquires Shares of 22,953 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of RYE stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.