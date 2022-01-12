55I LLC Buys 254 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

VV stock opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.27 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

