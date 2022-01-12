55I LLC Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

