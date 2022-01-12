55I LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

