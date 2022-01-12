55I LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $511.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.42 and its 200 day moving average is $500.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

