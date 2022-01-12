55I LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

