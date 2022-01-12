55I LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

55I LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

