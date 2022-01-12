55I LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

55I LLC lowered its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.