$69.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $69.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $257.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.39 million, a P/E ratio of 493.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

