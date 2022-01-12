$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report $70.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $69.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $288.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,213. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

