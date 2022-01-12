78,431 Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LCUT stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $335.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $324,161 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

