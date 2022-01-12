8,331 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

