861 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,785. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

