8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.56. 8X8 shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 5,239 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

