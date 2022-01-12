$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $29.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $30.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.93 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,563. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

