A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT Raised to 26,860.00 at Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to 26,860.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13,439.50.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

