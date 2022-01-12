Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading Up 3.5%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AALBF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aalberts in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

