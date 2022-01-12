Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 246,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

