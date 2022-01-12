Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

