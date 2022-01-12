Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.28 ($0.30), with a volume of 4265125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.39).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.94.

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.