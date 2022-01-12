Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABDN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.14) to GBX 289 ($3.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.73) in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 284.86 ($3.87).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 244.70 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.01.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($221,392.70). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($103,027.01).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

