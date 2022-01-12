Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.66. Absci shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 24,774 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

